Lauren Sanchez's look at a White House event alongside Jeff Bezos is the talk of the town.

The billionaire couple was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with Bezos, 60, sporting a classic black tuxedo and Sanchez, 54, catching eyes in a skintight and revealing red evening gown.

The clothing item -- an off-the-shoulder burgundy dress with a corset-style lace top and a mermaid fit on the bottom made out of satin -- is from Moda Operandi and retails for $2,300 online, according to the brand's website.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at a White House dinner on Wednesday, April 10 - Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sanchez, 54, and Bezos, 60, walking into the State Dinner - DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

While official photos of the couple entering the event quickly were posted online, the former Good Day LA co-host also shared her own pictures on her Instagram late Wednesday evening.

"How it started …how it ended. Such a beautiful evening in DC. Can't wait to show you more tomorrow," she wrote on Instagram.

In the post, she attached two photos of herself in the red dress before the last pic revealed her eating a slice of pizza to cap off the evening. The pic also showcases her massive engagement ring from the Amazon founder.

In the comments, Sanchez's famous friends weighed in with their opinions on her look, sharing their approval via a barrage of emojis and compliments about everything from her dress to her new haircut.

"🔥❤️🔥 The look head to toe is Everything!" responded actress Jessica Alba.

"My kind of after party! 😉," shared Julianne Hough. "Love love love your hair 🔥."

"😍," added Paris Hilton.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos walking into the White House dinner on April 10 - Getty Images

ET first confirmed that the couple was engaged in May 2023 after four years of dating. The billionaire and broadcast journalist first went public with their relationship in 2019 on the same day it was reported that Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Scott, were divorcing. They were married for 25 years.

In November, Sanchez spoke with Vogue about their upcoming nuptials and shared that they were still very early on in the planning process and finding it difficult to narrow down a direction for what will surely be one of the most talked-about events in years.

"We're still thinking about the wedding," she shared, "what it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet. We've only been engaged five months!"

According to the outlet, Bezos popped the question after dinner by hiding the ring -- estimated to be upward of 30 carats -- under a pillow. "When he opened the box," she shared, "I think I blacked out a bit."

