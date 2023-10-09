Jen Shah might be imprisoned, but that didn't stop her from having a meaningful 50th birthday. The former reality star's husband, Sharrief Shah (a.k.a. Coach Shah), took to Jen's Instagram account to share an update with fans, specifically on how the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star spent her milestone birthday, which took place on Oct. 4.

"I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50," Coach Shah admitted. "But I can also sit in front of you and tell you with complete conviction that we are exactly where God intended us to be."

Noting that a big struggle for incarcerated individuals is feeling like they've been forgotten, the football coach, who has been married to Jen since 1994, shared how he honored his wife on her birthday.

"For my wife's 50th birthday, I contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me and I would give it to her," he said. "Well, she received them today and it was more than I could have ever imagined."

Coach Shah said that phone calls to inmates are only allowed to last for 10 minutes and said that Jen "cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for six and a half minutes."

"All I kept saying was, 'See, baby, we love you more than you think. You've not been forgotten,'" Coach Shah shared.

He went on to thank fans for their support, noting, "Just know that Jennifer was showered with love and she was comforted today on this special day. We appreciate every single person who has prayed for us, who has continued to send beautiful thoughts our way, and who have continued to love us unconditionally."

Jen is currently serving time for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She was arrested in March 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. This past January she was sentenced to 78 months behind bars. That sentence was shortened by more than one year, ET confirmed back in March. She is now set to serve 66 months, which has her release date in 2028.

In addition to serving time, Jen owes $6,645,251 in restitution and must forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items.

Jen began her sentence on Feb. 17 at Texas' Federal Prison Camp, Bryan.

