When it comes to romantic relationships, Jennifer Aniston did not feel as prepared for this part.

In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine, the Morning Show star and co-executive producer, 54, reflects on an element of relationships she does not quite like.

"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. I don’t know. My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that,'" she tells the magazine, referencing her divorced parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow. "I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take."

Adds Aniston, “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little….”

The star was famously married to Brad Pitt for five years in the early aughts. In 2015, she married Justin Theroux and they split two years later.

While it's not known if Aniston has a special someone in her life right now, she did confirm who she's been sharing her bed with.

"My dog," she says. "That’s who I’m sleeping with."

Behind the scenes, Aniston recently mourned the loss of her father -- the longtime Days of Our Lives star -- who died nearly a year ago in November 2022. According to the actress, the 89-year-old soap opera legend died after contracting COVID-19 following years of declining health. Dow, a fellow actress, died six years earlier at 79 years old.

Amid the loss, it seems Aniston is comforted by signs of her beloved dad in everyday life. "I feel closer to him now than I did almost when he was alive," she says. "I feel like he’s everywhere. I really do."

