Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFace do just that—and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. Right now, during SkinStore's flash sale, you can get the NuFace Trinity facial toning device along with the ELLE attachment designed to target hard-to-reach areas for 40% off.

This NuFace deal combines the award winning NuFace facial toning device with an ELE precision head and gel primer for maximum results. Utilizing innovative microcurrent technology, the device works to stimulate both the large surface areas and small contours of the face. The ELE attachment is designed with lips and eyes in mind to reduce visible signs of aging, including eyebrow furrows, crows feet and smile lines. Save 40% on the skincare device at SKinStore with code TOOL40 at checkout.

The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.

Elevate your spring skincare routine and shop more of the best NuFace devices and attachments, below.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. $209 Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $399 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon

Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup

Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Only $21 on Amazon

New Product Launches of 2023 to Refresh Your Beauty Routine

The Skincare Tool Used by Meghann Fahy for the SAG Awards Is On Sale

Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is On Sale Now

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite EltaMD Suncreen