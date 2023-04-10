Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Facial Toning Device Is On Sale — Here's Where to Get $70 Off NuFace
Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFace do just that—and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. Right now, you can get the NuFace Trinity facial toning device along with the ELLE attachment designed to target hard-to-reach areas for $70 off at SkinStore.
The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.
This NuFace deal combines the award winning NuFace facial toning device with an ELE precision head and gel primer for maximum results. Utilizing innovative microcurrent technology, the device works to stimulate both the large surface areas and small contours of the face. The ELE attachment is designed with lips and eyes in mind to reduce visible signs of aging, including eyebrow furrows, crows feet and smile lines. Get 15% off the skincare device at SkinStore with code SS15 at checkout before it's too late.
The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.
When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.
Elevate your spring skincare routine and shop more of the best NuFace devices and attachments, below.
The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go.
We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead.
This starter kit includes a FIX device and line smoothing serum to smooth and tighten your skin in no time.
In this NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit you'll receive the Trinity Facial Toning Device and the Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for an at-home microcurrent facial. This NuFace Toning Kit makes the perfect gift.
We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas.
This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine. It allows the toning device to glide easily over the skin while providing prolonged hydration.
This silk crème activator is said to brighten and lock in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours.
Tone, lift, and contour your facial muscles with the Trinity Microcurrent Device, while targeting fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes and mouth with the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment.
