If there’s one skincare device that comes up when discussing the beauty routines of actresses and supermodels, it’s the NuFace. Right now, the brand's facial toning devices beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid are 20% off during the extended NuFace Memorial Day Sale.

The small NuFace devices use microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles, which helps you keep a youthful-looking complexion by toning, lifting and firming your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.

Elevate your summer beauty routine and shop all the best NuFace deals below to save on the anti-aging, supercharged skincare tools.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 $271 Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. $209 $167 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE FIX Starter Kit This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look. $159 $127 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $399 $319 Shop Now

