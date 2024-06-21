Will Jennifer Lawrence make it out alive in her upcoming murder mystery?

It was announced on Friday that the Academy Award winner, 33, will produce and star in The Wives, a Real Housewives-inspired whodunnit that was acquired for Apple Original Films in what it is describing as a "highly competitive situation." The project will be co-produced by Apple Studio and A24.

Lawrence will produce The Wives alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for her company, Excellent Cadaver. Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey (Manchester by the Sea, Suspiria) will also produce the picture for bb2.

The project will be written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, who co-wrote the play Circle Jerk, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Apple Studio and A24 previously worked together on Causeway, a 2022 drama that starred Lawrence. In addition to co-producing The Wives, the two companies are partnering on High and Low, Spike Lee’s upcoming remake of the Akira Kurosawa film that stars Denzel Washington. Previous collaborations also include Steve! (Martin) A documentary in 2 pieces from Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, and the multi-Academy and NAACP Image Award nominated film The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Apple’s upcoming slate includes Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum; Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt; The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck; Oscar winner Steve McQueen's Blitz; and its Formula 1 film starring Pitt.

While details of The Wives' plot and its shoot date are under wraps, it's unsurprising that Lawrence would be interested in a project that draws inspiration from The Real Housewives reality franchise. She's a big Bravo fan.

The No Hard Feelings star spoke to ET in January on the red carpet of the Golden Globes and recreated the now-iconic scene from the season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Lawrence, who has long proclaimed her love for the Bravo slate of TV shows including Vanderpump Rules and the various Real Housewives series, acted out Heather Gay's on-screen argument with fellow cast member Monica Garcia, accusing her of being a bully.

"Everything that you want for the truth, receipts, timelines – I got it all," Lawrence said, reenacting the scene. "Screenshots, I got it."

When it comes to The Real Housewives, Lawrence said she is "always partial to Beverly Hills." We'll just have to wait and see if RHOBH influences her performance in The Wives.

