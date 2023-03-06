Baring it all! Jennifer Lopez stripped down to her underwear in the new Intimissimi Spring/Summer 2023 campaign while celebrating her role as the Italian lingerie and intimates brand’s Global Ambassador.

The campaign is made to celebrate women in all the roles that they play, and features photos of the singer posing in red, turquoise, hot pink, and ivory colored bras, underwear, pajamas, and robes.

And if you look closely, Lopez gives fans another look at her infinity symbol tattoo bisected by a vintage arrow featuring her and Ben Affleck's names, in a couple of the sultry pictures.

“I love Italy - the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs,” the “On the Floor” songstress said in a press release.

“I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong,” she continued.

“When looking for a brand partner who embodies the spirit of all our iconic customers, we immediately looked to Jennifer Lopez. We want women to live the most fulfilling life and feel empowered every day,” Matteo Veronesi, Chief Executive Officer of Intimissimi, added.

