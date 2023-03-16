Jennifer Lopez Launches a Stylish Shoe Collection with Revolve

These heels are made for walking! Jennifer Lopez partnered with Revolve to launch an exclusive line of footwear, JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve, filled with chic must-haves.

The first of three drops features a 16-piece collection made up of platforms, knee-high boots, strappy sandals, and kitten heels in suede, leather, mesh, and satin, with metallics, crystal embellishments, and animal prints.

Shop the Collection

“Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez,” Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer of Revolve, said in a press release.

“We’re so excited to introduce the new line of footwear and collaborate with Jennifer Lopez,” she added.

Dennis Leupold

The collab was crafted under the Shotgun Wedding star’s direction and is made with Lopez’s style and fans in mind.

Starting today, shop the footwear online at Revolve.com with prices ranging from $145 to $275.

