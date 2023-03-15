Shopping

Amazon Has So Many Colorful Sandals to Wear This Spring — Shop Our 15 Favorites Under $50

By Wesley Horvath
Bright Sandals for Spring
Teva

Amazon is predicting that colorful sandals are going to be a huge trend this spring. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your spring outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that can refresh your wardrobe this season. 

Shop Colorful Sandals

Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Teva, and Sam Edelman. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead. 

Springtime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite picks for colorful sandals below. If you need more help rounding out your spring wardrobe, check out 5 Spring Denim Trends and the lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag in new spring colors.

The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade. 

$50 $37
Pillow Non-Slip Slipper Slides
Non-Slip Pillow Slipper Sandals
Amazon
Pillow Non-Slip Slipper Slides

These popular pillow pool slides are the epitome of springtime loungewear. Pair them with your fave athleisure outfit, and you're ready to start the day.

$40$24
Teva W Hurricane Xlt2 Sport Sandal
Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sport Sandal
Amazon
Teva W Hurricane Xlt2 Sport Sandal

Stay on trend even when you're hiking the trails in this lemonade yellow sport sandal.

$70$51
Double Buckle Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides
Amazon
Double Buckle Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$25
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals

These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your spring outfits.

$35$24
Dream Pairs Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
DREAM PAIRS Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals

These chunky sole heeled sandals feature a rubber sole for better traction. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.

$77$50
Soda Fashion Block Heel Sandal
Soda Fashion Block Heel Sandal
Amazon
Soda Fashion Block Heel Sandal

More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. 

$36$30
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon
Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.

$55$38
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandals
Crocs Brookyln Low Wedges Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandals

Wear these fashionable Crocs wedge sandals to work or Sunday brunch with your friends. 

$55$42
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Slade Heeled Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman
Amazon
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Slade Heeled Sandal

These Circus by Sam Edelman ruched heeled sandals add the perfect pop of color to your spring look. 

$90$35
Clear Square Open Toe Chunky Sandals
Clear Square Open Toe Chunky Sandals
Amazon
Clear Square Open Toe Chunky Sandals

These clear chunky sandals are a great colorful option for a night out with friends. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.

$60$37
Guess Albina Wedge Sandal
Guess Albina Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Guess Albina Wedge Sandal

The puffy knots on these platform wedge sandal are a unique spin on the plain strappy sandal. 

$49$34
WITH COUPON
Open Toe Stiletto Double Braided Sandals
Open Toe Stiletto Double Braided Sandals
Amazon
Open Toe Stiletto Double Braided Sandals

These braided heeled sandals are colorful and trendy and could easily transform a simple sundress into a formal party dress.

$14
Dolce Vita Heather Slide Sandal
Dolce Vita Heather Slide Sandal
Amazon
Dolce Vita Heather Slide Sandal

These buckle slide sandals by Dolce Vita are vacation ready. 

$25
Jessica Simpson Lissah Snake Print Slip On Sandals
Jessica Simpson Lissah Snake Print Slip On Sandals
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Lissah Snake Print Slip On Sandals

These vibrant neon yellow slip on sandals are perfect for date nights or dancing in a club (especially since the low stiletto heel makes them more comfortable).

$45

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

