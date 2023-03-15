Amazon Has So Many Colorful Sandals to Wear This Spring — Shop Our 15 Favorites Under $50
Amazon is predicting that colorful sandals are going to be a huge trend this spring. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your spring outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that can refresh your wardrobe this season.
Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Teva, and Sam Edelman. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead.
Springtime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite picks for colorful sandals below. If you need more help rounding out your spring wardrobe, check out 5 Spring Denim Trends and the lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag in new spring colors.
These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade.
These popular pillow pool slides are the epitome of springtime loungewear. Pair them with your fave athleisure outfit, and you're ready to start the day.
Stay on trend even when you're hiking the trails in this lemonade yellow sport sandal.
These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides.
These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your spring outfits.
These chunky sole heeled sandals feature a rubber sole for better traction. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers.
Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.
Wear these fashionable Crocs wedge sandals to work or Sunday brunch with your friends.
These Circus by Sam Edelman ruched heeled sandals add the perfect pop of color to your spring look.
These clear chunky sandals are a great colorful option for a night out with friends. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.
The puffy knots on these platform wedge sandal are a unique spin on the plain strappy sandal.
These braided heeled sandals are colorful and trendy and could easily transform a simple sundress into a formal party dress.
These buckle slide sandals by Dolce Vita are vacation ready.
These vibrant neon yellow slip on sandals are perfect for date nights or dancing in a club (especially since the low stiletto heel makes them more comfortable).
