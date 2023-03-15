Amazon is predicting that colorful sandals are going to be a huge trend this spring. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your spring outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that can refresh your wardrobe this season.

Shop Colorful Sandals

Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Teva, and Sam Edelman. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead.

Springtime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite picks for colorful sandals below. If you need more help rounding out your spring wardrobe, check out 5 Spring Denim Trends and the lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag in new spring colors.

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. $55 $38 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

