Jennifer Lopez is sharing new details about her wedding plans with Alex Rodriguez!

Ahead of the season 4 premiere of World of Dance, the show's executive producer spoke with ET about what could possibly go down when she and the former MLB star take the floor for their first dance.

"Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort," Lopez teased to ET's Keltie Knight, jokingly adding that she's going to have fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough come out, too. "I don't know what it will be yet."

Like many other couples who got engaged within the last year, the coronavirus pandemic has certainly put a damper on their nuptials. Rodriguez told ET last month that he and Lopez have been coordinating with their reps to try and figure out how to proceed with their wedding planning over the next few weeks.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," he shared. "Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

"At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home," he added. "We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we're going to beat this thing is together."

For now, Lopez is just staying focused on season 4 of World of Dance, which returns Tuesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The talent continues to impress from season to season, but with $1 million on the line, the judges are looking for top-notch dancers who give it their all and raise the bar to a whole new level.

"Listen, we're talking about a million dollars. This is for one million dollars, meaning, I don't feel bad about telling you that you didn't hit the mark," Ne-Yo explained. "That's just kinda what it is."

And that's why Lopez decided to shake things up this season. For the first time ever on World of Dance, dancers will now have to earn their spot on the main stage!

"This time, we decided that we were going to get in earlier on the process as the judges," she shared. "We used to see them on the main stage after they've gone through their auditions and they're even in the quarterfinals."

"Now, we see them right from the first time they come in. They didn't know this, which was a surprise," she continued. "It made for some really great moments."

Hough chimed in, telling ET that this is a reminder to all dancers to always "stay ready, no matter what."

"We walk in, they're surprised, and they're a little bit jolted, but that's the idea; staying ready at any given moment," he said. "It's earning your right to be on the stage. We'd always say, just the fact that you're on this stage is huge, but we never saw the part before that. This season, we're seeing that."

