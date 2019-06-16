Jennifer Lopez has a lot of love to give this Father's Day.

The pop icon took to Instagram to share some kind words for her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

"Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!!" Lopez captioned a slideshow of adorable family photos, which included an older home video of Anthony and Max, a snapshot of the whole family and even a photo of Anthony, their son, and Lopez's current fiance, Alex Rodriguez, hanging out together. "Feliz Día Del Padre!!!"

Lopez also shared a heartfelt message and an adorable video dedicated to Rodriguez, who is a father of two daughters -- 11-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha -- and has become close with Lopez's twins over the course of their relationship.

"How lucky are we to have you in our lives...not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand," Lopez captioned the pic. "Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver."

"I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!!" she added. "Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!!"

Lopez recently spoke with ET's Nancy O'Dell one day after Emme joined her on stage at the opening night of her It's My Party Tour at the Forum in Los Angeles, where the mother-daughter duo performed a stunning rendition of "Limitless," leaving the audience shocked by the 11-year-old's impressive vocal skills.

"She has it in her blood. She has the lion heart," said Lopez, who previously told ET that Emme has her "daddy's voice." "I [was] just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up [but] she was fine."

Check out the video below to hear more.

