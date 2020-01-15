Jennifer Lopez Takes a Rehearsal Break for Snuggle Time With Her Twins

There's nothing that can come between Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme.

The "Dinero" singer has been hard at work, rehearsing and gearing up for her and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance next month. But on Wednesday, the super star took a break from her hectic schedule to spend some quality time with her 11-year-old son and daughter.

"Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time... 🤍," Lopez, 50, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo herself in bed with her kids. It's been a crazy couple of weeks for the entertainer, who has been attending a number of awards season events, thanks to her dynamic role in Hustlers.

Lopez, along with a slew of diverse Hollywood creatives, made headlines this week for getting snubbed when the Academy Award nominations were announced on Monday. Many critics and fans believed that J.Lo should have been nominated for her work as Ramona.

The recognition would have completed Lopez's nominations sweep of this year's awards season -- at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, SAG Awards and more -- but she was ultimately passed over. Lopez, meanwhile, told ET ahead of the Oscar nominations that she really has "nothing to complain about."

"Except a few sore muscles from rehearsals," she said, referring to her preparations for her performance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. "I mean, my life right now is just so amazing. My personal life, my kids, everything. Everything's just in a great place, and I feel really lucky."

Lopez said she's also "really grateful" for everyone who "supports me and loves me and who has followed me over the years and has been there with me when things weren't so great."

For more on what to expect from Lopez's Super Bowl performance, watch below.

