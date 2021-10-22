Shopping

Jennifer Lopez's Sweatsuit Is Cozy Chic -- Get the Look!

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association (LAFCA) Awards Ceremony
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is looking cozy in her sweats, and her exact comfy matching set is available to shop! The multitalented star was spotted in an oversized sweatshirt and coordinating jogger sweatpants from fashion brand TKEES.

Lopez is wearing the sweatsuit in the Toast colorway, which is part of the brand's nude colorway collection. The Boxy Crew and the Jogger are available in multiple nude-tone shades from a creamy beige hue to a gorgeous rich brown. The neutral, monochrome ensemble looks sleek and polished even in the form of sweats.

TKEES The Boxy Crew
TKEES The Boxy Crew & The Jogger
TKEES
TKEES The Boxy Crew
$110 AT TKEES
TKEES The Jogger
TKEES The Jogger
TKEES
TKEES The Jogger
$125

Cozy season is well underway as fall-centric clothing and accessories become a daily staple. In addition to J.Lo's sweatsuit, be sure to check out Halle Berry's newest athleisure collection for Sweaty Betty, Kylie Jenner's affordable "Hello Fall" candle, on-trend jackets and shackets, along with fall home decor and accessories to add warmth to your home.

While you shop J.Lo's sweatsuit, browse through ET's selection of similar sweat styles below. Our top picks include sets from Missguided, Naked Wardrobe, Richer Poorer and more. 

Missguided Stone Loopback Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided Stone Loopback Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided
Missguided Stone Loopback Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
$52$36 AT MISSGUIDED
Naked Wardrobe French Terry Crop Hoodie
Naked Wardrobe French Terry Crop Hoodie
Nordstrom
Naked Wardrobe French Terry Crop Hoodie
$58 AT NORDSTROM
Naked Wardrobe French Terry Sweatpants
Naked Wardrobe French Terry Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Naked Wardrobe French Terry Sweatpants
$64 AT NORDSTROM
ASOS Design Curve Tracksuit Oversized Hoodie and Sweatpants in Supersoft
ASOS Design Curve Tracksuit Oversized Hoodie and Sweatpants in Supersoft in Camel
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Tracksuit Oversized Hoodie and Sweatpants in Supersoft
$60$42 AT ASOS
Boohoo Recycled Sweatshirt
Boohoo Recycled Sweatshirt
Boohoo
Boohoo Recycled Sweatshirt
$30$12 AT BOOHOO
Boohoo Recycled Oversized Jogger
Boohoo Recycled Oversized Jogger
Boohoo
Boohoo Recycled Oversized Jogger
$32$13 AT BOOHOO
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
$76 AT RICHER POORER
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant
Richer Poorer
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant
$76 AT RICHER POORER

RELATED CONTENT:

The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Collection Is Finally Here

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez's Tie-Dye Jumpsuit Is Back in Stock

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Shoe Collection Just Dropped at DSW

 