Jennifer Lopez's new DSW shoe collection is here! JLO Jennifer Lopez dropped the fall Hit Play range on Tuesday. The release features brand new styles from the star's collaboration with the footwear retailer, including boots, sneakers, mules, heels and the exact silver sandals Lopez wore at the 2021 Met Gala.

The star gave a sneak peek of the new fall collection when she wore the Idolina Platform Sandal to fashion's biggest event earlier this month. She paired the pewter metallic ankle-strap stiletto sandal with her Western-inspired Ralph Lauren gown and hat ensemble.

The Hit Play collection's tagline is "get back in the style game." The new range is all about statement-making shoes from on-trend sporty kicks to a stunning rhinestone wraparound wedge. Whether you're shopping early for the perfect evening shoe for upcoming holiday parties or the perfect over-the-knee boot for fall and winter, you're sure to find a must-have style from the new JLO Jennifer Lopez x DSW collection.

Lopez launched her footwear line in 2020. The brand offers show-stopping shoes at affordable prices that embody the triple threat's glamorous style.

Shop the new JLO Jennifer Lopez fall collection and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Calrice Boot DSW Calrice Boot This fluffy winter boot is giving us "All I Have" music video vibes. $75 Buy Now

