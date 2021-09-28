Shopping

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Shoe Collection Just Dropped at DSW -- Shop New JLO Jennifer Lopez

By ETonline Staff
Jennifer Lopez's new DSW shoe collection is here! JLO Jennifer Lopez dropped the fall Hit Play range on Tuesday. The release features brand new styles from the star's collaboration with the footwear retailer, including boots, sneakers, mules, heels and the exact silver sandals Lopez wore at the 2021 Met Gala

The star gave a sneak peek of the new fall collection when she wore the Idolina Platform Sandal to fashion's biggest event earlier this month. She paired the pewter metallic ankle-strap stiletto sandal with her Western-inspired Ralph Lauren gown and hat ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez at 2021 met gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Hit Play collection's tagline is "get back in the style game." The new range is all about statement-making shoes from on-trend sporty kicks to a stunning rhinestone wraparound wedge. Whether you're shopping early for the perfect evening shoe for upcoming holiday parties or the perfect over-the-knee boot for fall and winter, you're sure to find a must-have style from the new JLO Jennifer Lopez x DSW collection. 

jlo dsw
DSW

Lopez launched her footwear line in 2020. The brand offers show-stopping shoes at affordable prices that embody the triple threat's glamorous style. 

Shop the new JLO Jennifer Lopez fall collection and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Idolina Platform Sandal
JLO Idolina Platform Sandal
DSW
Idolina Platform Sandal
Hurry and grab the exact ankle-strap sandal J.Lo wore to the 2021 Met Gala. Sizes are running out fast! 
$70
Daya Ankle Wrap Wedge Sandal
Daya Ankle Wrap Wedge Sandal
DSW
Daya Ankle Wrap Wedge Sandal
From the lucite wedge heel to the rhinestone-embellished wraparound ankle strap -- this shoe is a show-stopper. 
$80
Flory Platform Mule
Flory Platform Mule
DSW
Flory Platform Mule
This sky-high mule has a faux shearling lining for a warm, cozy look. 
$70
Gorgina Bootie
Gorgina Bootie
DSW
Gorgina Bootie
A classic suede bootie with a gorgeous gold-tone heel. 
$90
Calrice Boot
Calrice Boot
DSW
Calrice Boot
This fluffy winter boot is giving us "All I Have" music video vibes. 
$75
Adalynn Boot
Adalynn Boot
DSW
Adalynn Boot
A fashionable faux croc-embossed pointed-toe knee boot that'll instantly elevate any look. 
$90
Corenne Slipper
JLO Jennifer Lopez Corenne Slipper
DSW
Corenne Slipper
Grab these cozy, fuzzy slippers for fall. 
$40 AT DSW
Monisha Platform Sneaker
Monisha Platform Sneaker
DSW
Monisha Platform Sneaker
Wear these chunky, sporty sneakers anytime. 
$70

