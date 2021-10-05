Whenever Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing a bold or unique style, more often than not, the product will inevitably sell out pretty quickly. Such is the case for a certain (and totally iconic) tie-dye jumpsuit she was spotted in over the summer.

Fortunately, for those looking to tap into the multitalented star's inimitable fashion sense (and add some louder colors to their fall wardrobe) the cozy, neon ensemble is finally back in stock -- and available for only $135, too.

Lopez first stepped out in the Lezat neon tie-dye jumpsuit while in Miami over the summer, and paired the effortlessly cool look with a blue Louis Vuitton bag and large sunglasses.

While JLo's look garnered a lot of attention, this isn't the first time a celebrity has been seen sporting styles from the L.A.-based brand -- and for good reason.

Not only is this particular jumpsuit made from a comfortable modal material, it's also composed of a sustainable fabric that is hand-knit and put together in Los Angeles. The durable and figure-flattering style is also completely breathable -- so whether it's summer or winter, users can comfortably wear the style.

Plus, beyond its chic and cozy fit, Lezat's tie-dye jumpsuit also boasts practical features like a torso-length zipper and deep, stretch pockets.

Ahead, shop Jennifer Lopez's neon and tie-dye jumpsuit from Lezat. Plus, check out everything else that Jennifer Lopez has inspired us to buy -- including leather leggings that are perfect for fall.

