While the fall season has plenty of clothing trends to get excited for -- including cable knit sweaters, mustard tones and baggy denim ensembles -- leather leggings have proven to be the autumn wardrobe staple that just can't seem to go out of style. And the proof is in all of the celebrities who gravitate toward the look for both their red carpet glam and casual, off-duty wardrobes.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, to Kendall Jenner and Lizzo have sported leather leggings -- and now, their outfits are doubling as inspiration for our fall style mood boards too.

To help you get in the spirit of the cozy season -- and elevate your autumn fashion, in the process -- ET Style has scoured the Internet in search of some of the best celeb-inspired leather leggings to wear for fall and beyond. Some of our favorites include the celeb-loved Spanx Patent Leather Leggings, Faux Leather Pants from Macy's and a pair of Leather Peg Trousers from ASOS.

Mirror your favorite star's style on a budget and shop ET Style's top picks for celeb-inspired leather leggings to rock for fall and beyond. Looking to update your legging game? Check out Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings on Amazon, plus score major deals on Alo Yoga's, Hailey Bieber-approved workout styles.

Jennifer Lopez

If it's Jennifer Lopez-approved, then you know it's good. And while the multi-talented star's wardrobe might be a bit out of your budget, you can totally mirror her sleek leather legging style without having to break the bank. Peruse through similar legging looks below.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Street-style queen, Hailey Bieber, definitely knows how to rock a classic pair of black, leather pants. And while she's been seen in a variety of styles, one of our personal favorites is this glossy, sleek leather legging pant that seamlessly meshes the chic trend with a more comfortable, flexible make.

Rachpoot/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

When it comes to making old trends relevant again, Kendall Jenner is pretty much the queen of it. Whether it's dressing up a white button-up top or revamping the oversized denim trend, the supermodel can rock just about anything -- case in point, the bootcut leather pants she's sporting below. Fortunately, anyone can master Jenner's style with just a few staple items. Shop our picks for leather pants that totally mirror Kendall's below.

Gotham/Getty Images

Lizzo

If there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's that -- apart from her unparalleled musical capabilities -- Lizzo is also a bona fide style goddess. Basically everything that she wears sells out almost immediately, and Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings are no different.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $98 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

A$AP Rocky

Nicki Minaj recently shared a photo series on Instagram that featured herself and her family (including husband, Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy) cuddling up next to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. During the photo-op, Rocky rocked a pair of leather pants that are totally acting as our new style inspiration for fall.

