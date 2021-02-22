Jennifer Lopez is mom to two teens! The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her twins' 13th birthday. Lopez shares Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

In the sweet video, Lopez happily delivers the twins breakfast in bed along with their birthday cards.

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!! OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm," Lopez captioned the post. "Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since."

Lopez admitted that she's "feeling so many emotions" on the milestone day.

"So proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze [sic] time," she wrote. " To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever."

Last year, Lopez marked Max and Emme's 12th birthday with a pic of them as babies. At the time she wrote, "I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies... ???? HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!"

In an interview with Allure earlier this month, Lopez opened up about how she and her kids, along with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, made the best of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started trying to do things together. We would play baseball outside or paint together," she said. "We never get to do stuff like that. I was trying to take advantage of the time."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Has Dance Party With Her Twins and Alex Rodriguez's Girls to Celebrate New Single! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Remain a United Front, Source Says

Jennifer Lopez Says Therapy Was 'Helpful' for Her and Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo & Matthew McConaughey Talk 'Wedding Planner' on 20th Anniversary

Related Gallery