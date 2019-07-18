Kara Danvers' BFF is making a super return to National City.

Jeremy Jordan, who departed Supergirl after season three, will be reuniting with the crew on the upcoming fifth season of The CW superhero drama as tech wiz Winn, ET has exclusively learned.

In the season three finale, Winn left with Mon-El for the future to join the Legion of Superheroes.

Jordan is expected to appear in three episodes in the second half of the season, after the annual DC crossover event, though the context in which he comes back and additional storyline details are being kept under wraps.

In June 2018, the 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to explain why he was taking a break from playing Winn, saying that he was looking to "begin a new chapter" but leaving the door open for a return down the line.

"As many of you have heard by now, Winn will no longer be a series regular on Supergirl," Jordan wrote at the time. "However, this is not a goodbye. Although you may not see him puttering around the DEO every week, I love everyone in National City too much to stay away forever. Winn WILL return in Season 4... Your favorite little cardigan wearing hobbit has plenty of stories left to tell."

Since Jordan exited Supergirl, he has returned to his theater roots, starring in the Broadway shows American Son, opposite Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale, and Waitress. He is currently filming Spinning Gold, playing Casablancas Records founder Neil Bogart.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as the Girl of Steel, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor.

Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

To stay up to date on all the TV news coming out of Comic-Con, sign up for ET's daily newsletter below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Is Engaged to Chris Wood

'Supergirl' Star Nicole Maines Talks Suiting Up as TV's First Trans Superhero (Exclusive)

Jon Cryer Debuts as Lex Luthor on 'Supergirl' -- See the First Photo!

Related Gallery