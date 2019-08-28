Jeremy Meeks claims everything's still solid between him and Chloe Green.

The so-called "Hot Felon" and runway model said he and his heiress girlfriend we're "still together," when asked by TMZabout the status of their relationship following the release of photos showing Green getting cozy with another man on a yacht.

When asked how he felt about the pics, Meeks simply said, "I’m feeling nothing, man."

Green was spotting apparently packing on the PDA with Monte Carlo polo captain Rommy Gianni while sunbathing on the deck of a yacht in the Mediterranean on August 10.

Meeks previously shot down break-up reports in May, taking to Instagram to share a romantic snapshot with Green, which he captioned, "We are still very much in love lol."

The pair, however, have not shared any pictures of themselves together since.

Coincidentally, back in July 2017, Meeks and Green were spotted making out as they cruised the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht off the coast of Turkey. Meeks was still married to his now-ex, Melissa, at the time. He filed for a legal separation later that month and a divorce in October.

Meeks and Green share a 1-year-old son, Jayden Meeks-Green, while Meeks is also the father of a 10-year-old son, Jeremy R. Meeks Jr., whom he shares with his ex-wife.

Meeks shot to fame in 2014 when he was arrested on felony weapons charges and his mugshot went viral. He spent two years in prison before becoming a model.

