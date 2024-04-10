There are good days and then there are bad days. Jeremy Renner is not one to shy away from admitting that some days he struggles just like everyone else.

The Mayor of Kingstown star took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a video of himself running on a treadmill. The 53-year-old actor is shown dressed in workout gear -- black shorts, black T-shirt, black hat and black running shoes -- while on a fast-paced incline walk as he holds on to the rail and pushes himself.

"Today was a Struggle Day," Renner shared in text overlayed on the video. "Though it's disheartening, It only reminded [me] of my progress."

Renner has made a remarkable comeback since his near-fatal snowplowing accident on New Years' Day in 2023 near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, while trying to rescue his nephew. Since he was discharged from the hospital, Renner has documented a recovery that's been nothing short of a miracle, considering the horrific injuries he suffered.

Jeremy Renner / Instagram

Renner broke his right knee, right ankle, left leg, tibia, left ankle, right shoulder and eight ribs. But less than six months after these injuries, Renner posted an impressive video showing him working with TRX bands, busting out a full squat and running in place.

ET spoke with Renner in February, and he shared that he was nearly 100 percent at the time.

"[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger," Renner told ET. "It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

Renner was back in business last month when Paramount+ dropped the season 3 teaser trailer for Mayor of Kingstown, culminating his comeback.

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown premieres June 2 on Paramount+.

