Jessica Alba Treats 6-Year-Old Daughter Haven to Impressive Frida Kahlo-Inspired Tea in London

The 37-year-old actress pulled double duty during her work trip to London by bringing her 6-year-old daughter along. Alba took a quick break from filming to give Haven the London experience, documenting the impressive Frida Kahlo-inspired afternoon tea they enjoyed at the Lanesborough Hotel.

In addition to their afternoon tea, the mother-daughter duo also enjoyed a fun stroll through London's 350-acre Hyde Park, where Haven had fun exploring. "Haven approved," Alba captioned a shot of her daughter.

"Arrived in #London to finish 🎥 and brought my baby boo #HaviePie 🦁 we ventured into Hyde Park and had a beautiful afternoon tea @the_lanesborough #Celesté #motherdaughtertime #oneonone #jetlaglife," she captioned a series of photos and videos from their outing. "I called a 'bridge' a 'ladder' -don't worry about my exhaustion folks, I'll pull through🙃🤪😴."

Alba, who is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Honor and 6-month-old son Hayes, recently admitted that she doesn't always have the answers when it comes to parenting -- though she seems to be doing a pretty good job.

"It’s people not believing in me. For whatever reason that motivates me," she told InStyle of her greatest motivator. "There are always haters, and my goals are not small ones. I just want to live a full life and stay curious and challenge myself."

"I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone. And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids," she said.

