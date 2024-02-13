Jessica Capshaw Reveals Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Return Date

Following ABC's announcement over the weekend that Jessica Capshaw will return to Grey's Anatomy for the show's 20th season, the actress has given a first look at her role reprisal and revealed when fans can expect to see her.

On Monday, the 47-year-old Holidate star took to Instagram to share a first look at her scrubbed-in to once again play the lovable and sometimes self-destructive pediatric and neonatal surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins.

In the picture, the actress' blue eyes are prominently featured in a selfie of her in a floral scrub cap and surgical mask with what appears to be a surgical gown over her shoulders and chest.

"04.04.24," Capshaw captioned the post, seemingly confirming the date that her character will grace screens again. She also attached Taylor Swift's song, "Bejeweled," to the picture.

"💎 💎💎💎💎💎❤❤," responded current Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington.

"Girl. Meet you in the break room!" added One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, whose character, Dr. Lauren Boswell, had an affair with Capshaw's character in season 9.

Capshaw, who is the stepdaughter of Steven Spielberg, left the show at the end of season 14 as her character moved to New York City with the writers promisingly alluding to an off-screen reunion between the actress' character and ex-wife, Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), who share a daughter.

According to ABC, Capshaw will return for season 20 in a guest starring role more than five years after she departed the series. During her tenure, she starred in the long-running ABC series for nearly 10 seasons.

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 20 on March 14 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

