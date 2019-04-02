Two weeks after welcoming her third child, Jessica Simpson is taking joy in every parenting success.

The singer, who welcomed daughter Birdie Mae Johnson on March 19, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of a baby bottle, full to the brim with what was most likely pumped breast milk.

"This is what success feels like ," she captioned the photo, showing a bottle successfully filled above the maximum 150ml mark.

Little Birdie has joined big sister Maxwell, 6, and five-year-old brother, Ace -- Simpson’s other two children with husband Eric Johnson.

Following the little girl’s arrival, a family insider told ET that Maxwell and Ace were eagerly awaiting their new sibling’s arrival, on standby with signs reading, "Welcome Birdie!" at the hospital.

"They were so excited and couldn’t wait to meet her. Maxwell and Ace were the first ones to hold her after Jessica and Eric [Johnson, her husband]," the source said.

Simpson took to social media to announce the joyous news the day after Birdie’s arrival.

"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson," she captioned a sweet black-and-white pic of the siblings all meeting. "3.19.19. 10 Pounds 13 Ounces."

