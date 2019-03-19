Jessica Simpson's 'Hospital Bags Are Packed' Amid 'Tough' Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson is packed and “counting the minutes,” until her baby girl is here.

The singer, who is expecting her third child with former footballer Eric Johnson, shared a new baby bump pic on Monday, which showed she’s ready to pop any day now.

A source tells ET that Johnson, 39, took the photo, which was captioned “Jess-tation,” and that the star is eager to give birth following an, at times, grueling pregnancy.

“Jessica is definitely uncomfortable,” the source says. “This has been a tough pregnancy but she knows it will all be worth it when she’s holding that little baby. Her hospital bags are packed. Everyone is trying to be patient, but the family is so excited and counting the minutes until the baby is here.”



The couple is currently parents to daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5.

While pregnant with her second daughter, whom she has named Birdie, Simpson, 38, has endured some tough times, such as being hospitalized for bronchitis four times in two months.

She has also suffered from incredibly swollen feet.



It’s no wonder she’s ready to give birth!



