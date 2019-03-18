Jessica Simpson Puts Her Baby Bump on Full Display in Bold Bikini Pic

Jessica Simpson is ready to pop!



The blonde beauty showed off her baby bump in a bold new pic posted on her Instagram account on Monday.



Posing in a patterned bikini and square-shaped sunglasses, Simpson placed one hand on her belly and stared down the lens for the pregnancy pic.

“Jess-tation,” she captioned the photo.

The 38-year-old singer is expecting her third child, a baby girl named Birdie, with former footballer, Eric Johnson. The two are currently parents to Maxwell, six, and Ace, five.

Her pregnancy update came as a surprise to some fans, who responded to the photo expressing their disbelief that Simpson hasn’t given birth yet.



“She is STILL PREGNANT?? IT HAS BENN FOREVER! You poor mama!” wrote one fan.



“How is she even still pregnant?!” responded another follower, along with a graphic of an elderly woman saying, “It’s been 84 years.”

The pregnancy has been tough on Simpson, who has been hospitalized for bronchitis four times in two months.

She has also been suffering from seriously swollen feet.



See more on Simpson’s pregnancy below.

