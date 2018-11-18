There's an ages old theory that dogs eventually grow up to look like their owners, but Joe Biden decided to cut out the wait time and just adopt an adorable dog that already matches him to a T!

The former Vice President stopped by the Delaware Humane Association on Saturday where he became the new pet parent to an awesome German Shepherd named Major.

The DHA took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots featuring Biden and his new canine companion, and it's hard not to notice a resemblance. If not necessarily in terms of looks then certainly in terms of Major's swagger and resolute confidence.

"Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!" the organization wrote in the caption. "The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!"

As shown in the photos in the post, Biden spent some time at the DHA, chatting with the people who work there, and generally celebrating the adoption of his new furry friend.

The organization also shared a video to Facebook, sharing the story of how Major came to them as well as some heartwarming videos of Biden's new dog when he was a puppy.

"In March, Major and his five siblings were surrendered to DHA after being exposed to something toxic in their home," the video explains. "With the help of [Veterinary Specialty Center of Delaware], we were able to quickly give them the emergency care they needed."

Thank you Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden for adopting Major and making pet adoption the talk of the day,... Posted by Delaware Humane Association on Sunday, November 18, 2018

After the puppies were treated, the DHA put out a call for potential foster families who care give some much-needed love and care to the baby German Shepherds, and the Bidens answered the call, taking Major into their home. Now, after eight months, the family has made the adoption official.

The only thing we can hope to see now is Biden and Major hanging out with Barack Obama like besties!

RELATED CONTENT:

Barack Obama and Joe Biden Visit a Bakery Together Proving the Bromance Is Alive and Well

Joe Biden Supports Daughter Ashley's Debut at New York Fashion Week -- See the Adorable Pics!

Justin Theroux Adopts Adorable Pit Bull Kuma -- See the Sweet Pic!

10 Celebrity Pets You Should Follow on Instagram

Related Gallery