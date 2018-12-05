Don’t mess with the Jonas brothers -- or any of their family!

Joe Jonas and fiancée, Sophie Turner, fired back after their new sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, dealt with accusations of being a scam artist.

On Tuesday, an article published in New York Magazine’s The Cut questioned the character and integrity of Chopra, who tied the knot with Joe’s brother, Nick, in India over the weekend.

"At times, marriage can be a beautifully wonderful union that warms even the coldest of hearts, but sadly, this union evokes no such feeling," the author wrote, according to India Today, which also reported that contentious portions of the article were later removed. "All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist."

The article, which also declared that Nick had “married into a fraudulent relationship against his will,” has since been removed completely, however, the Bollywood star’s new family went into bat for her on social media.

"This is disgusting,” wrote Joe. “@TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."

Sophie, who was one of Priyanka's bridesmaids, also took to Twitter to defend Chopra.

“This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting," she wrote. "Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls--t."

See more on Nick and Priyanka's wedding week below.

