Joey King Marries Steven Piet in Private Ceremony in Spain

Joey King is a newlywed! The actress quietly tied the knot with director Steven Piet over the weekend with a destination wedding.

ET has learned that the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mallorca, Spain, surrounded by friends and family.

King, 24, and Piet, 32, have been romantically linked since 2019 when they were photographed cuddled up at a Los Angeles movie screening. The two first met on the set of The Act, which Piet was a producer on and King starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet also directed two episodes of the mini-series.

The duo announced their engagement in early 2022.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned a series of photos of her and Piet, the first one of them sharing a passionate kiss with her new ring on display. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

The Kissing Booth star added, "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

Then, in August 2022, the future Mr. and Mrs. stepped out together on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, Bullet Train. They even shared a kiss in front of the cameras.

Speaking with ET at the event, King couldn't help but gush over her beau.

"The whole night, I've just been like, 'Ah!'" she teased, touching her heart.

