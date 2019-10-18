John Cho was reportedly injured on the set of Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series.

According to multiple reports, the actor sustained a knee injury while filming in New Zealand. Variety reports that this has led to a seven to nine-month break in production. ET has reached out to Netflix and Cho's reps for comment.

According to Variety, the injury occurred during a rehearsed sequence that was "not considered to be a large-scale stunt." The actor is back in Los Angeles and will undergo surgery, a source tells the trade.

On Friday, as news broke of his injury, Cho took to Instagram to thank people for their "well wishes." Posting a Bruce Lee quote, "Water can flow or it can crash," Cho added, "Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!"

Cho's Cowboy Behop co-star Mustafa Shakir left Cho a comment, writing, "Big love cowboy! We got this ✨🚀🤠."

Cowboy Behop is a 10-episode live-action show, based on the original anime series about a group of misfit bounty hunters in space. "A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price," per the synopsis. Cho plays the leader of the pack, Spike Spiegel. Daniella Pineda also co-stars.

