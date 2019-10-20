John Krasinski just turned 40 -- and he's unabashedly expecting gifts from fans.

On Sunday morning, the Office alum posted a new video on his social media accounts in which he marked the occasion by asking fans to do some giving on his behalf.

"John Krasinski here and it is October 20th, which means it's my 40th birthday," he explained with a big smile while surrounded by birthday balloons. "And I know what a lot of you are thinking, 'Wow, he's old!' Thank you. I am. But what you also might be thinking is, 'Really? Well, that must have slipped my mind. What do I get that guy on his big day!?' And that is really, really too kind."

"You know, if you're one of those people who says, 'Please, no gifts on my birthday,' you and I are very different," he added. "Because I like gifts. I demand them. I'll go so far as to make you feel very awkward if you don't get me one. But, lucky for you, I'm old school. I like cash. Yep, that Goodfellas-style, put-it-right-in-a-pillowcase kinda cash."

As this point, he held up a pink pillowcase, explaining, "Yes, I stole that from my daughter's bedroom because she also forgot it was my birthday. So, if you forgot it was my birthday, don't worry about it."

That's when he directed his millions of followers to make a donation in his name to Family Reach, a non-profit that Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, have worked with for years.

"So, open up your hearts, open up your cyber wallets and make my birthday dreams come true!" he concluded. In the post's caption he echoed the video's sentiments, writing, "Holy moly, I'm 40!?!?...... so what did you get me? Didn't get me anything? Don't worry I'm easy."

In 2018, ET spoke with Blunt about her and her husband's dynamic with their two daughters, Violet, 3, and Hazel, 5, where she admitted that her hubby was the most popular at the time.

"They may like John even more then me, which is slightly upsetting at times. When I ask the little one, like, 'Who's your best friend?' She's, like, 'Daddy,'" she shared, joking that she still considers herself "top dog" of the household and likes it when Krasinski is "working, so he's not there."

She also discussed working alongside her husband on A Quiet Place, which he co-starred in while also directing and co-writing.

"We've always been great partners in life, but I think professionally we'd never had that experience," she said. "And ultimately because the movie means so much to us and seeing each other in a professional realm and also allowing that sort of new side that we saw in each other was really bonding, it was like very cool."

Just last month, the pair wrapped production on the sci-fi-horror film's sequel with an Instagram post showcasing them walking hand in hand on a bridge that plays a pivotal role in the original film. Although Krasinski's character seemingly didn't survive the first installment, he returned to write and direct, while Blunt once again took the lead.

See more on the couple below.

