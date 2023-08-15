JoJo Siwa has always dreamed big, even when it comes to starting a family.

The 20-year-old singer/dancer/actress recently joined Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday for a new episode of their podcast, The Best Podcast Ever, and they got onto the subject of life goals, both professional and personal.

As it turns out, Siwa still has some exciting ambitions in both regards.

"My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance," Siwa said, gleefully. "When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."

After dishing on wanting to bring some retro '90s flair to the halftime show, Siwa delved deeper into her dream of welcoming children.

"On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies," Siwa marveled. "I want to have so many!"

For Siwa, this is not a distant-future goal either. The TV personality and Dancing With the Stars runner-up exclaimed, "I can't wait! I feel like I'll have kids pretty early."

"But obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process," Siwa said.

When asked by Maday if she wants to be the one to carry her babies -- as opposed to adopting or welcoming via surrogate -- Siwa confirmed, "I do."

This fun look inside the former Nickelodeon star's life comes just a few weeks after Raven-Symoné and Maday came with Siwa to get her first-ever tattoo.

Maday revealed the news on her Instagram Story last month, sharing a photo of Siwa on the tattoo table as she prepared for the fresh ink, which appeared to be going behind her ear.

In June, Siwa and Raven-Symoné joined fellow LGBTQ+ advocates for P&G and iHeartMedia's Can't Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now, an evening to celebrate and create a more inclusive and equal world.

Siwa first came out in 2021 and has since become a prominent voice for younger members of the LGBTQ+ community.

