Jon Bon Jovi is crashing his son's honeymoon! On Thursday, the rocker and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, were spotted vacationing with their son, Jake Bongiovi, and his new bride, Millie Bobby Brown, in Sardinia.

Bon Jovi was photographed lying shirtless next to Hurley, who opted for a white coverup.

Jon Bon Jovi in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

Jon Bon Jovi in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

For their part, Brown, 20, rocked a white one-piece, which she paired with a yellow coverup, while her husband sported an all-white polo and short set.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

The family seemed in good spirits as they sat alongside one another, lounging poolside before sitting down for a meal together.

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi and Dorothea Hurley in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley in Sardinia on June 27. - BACKGRID

The getaway came one month after the young couple tied the knot.

"[It was] just a beautiful, small wedding," Bon Jovi told ET earlier this month. "The bride looked gorgeous and Jake looked so happy. I've never seen him that happy. They're a wonderful young couple."

It's no surprise Bon Jovi happily discussed the nuptials. Before the couple exchanged vows, Bon Jovi spoke out in support of their relationship.

"I've gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," he told The Times of London in April. "It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together."

The musician and Dorothea, who were high school sweethearts, eloped in Las Vegas in 1989 and share four children together -- Stephanie, 31, Jesse, 29, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 20.

"I don't know if age matters," Bon Jovi said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy shortly after his son's proposal. "If you find the right partner and you grow together -- I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: