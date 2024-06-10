Jon Gosselin Poses for 'Beach Day' Photo Amid Weight Loss Journey

Jon Gosselin gave fans a glimpse at his slimmed-down look and life with his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, over the weekend. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star took to Instagram to share a sunny "beach day" photo with Lebo from Brigantine, New Jersey.

In the snap, Gosselin, 47, is all smiles while sporting a tank top and shorts that highlight his trimmer figure. Lebo, 36, rocks a crop top, jean shorts and sandals as she stands alongside her boyfriend.

The picture comes as Gosselin has been open about his weight loss efforts over the past year. The father of eight has shared his lifestyle changes on social media, posting photos and updates from the gym.

Jon told ET's Brice Sander that he planned to shed weight before popping the question to Lebo. As for how and when the proposal will happen, Gosselin kept his lips sealed.

"I can't tell you because she's probably going to watch this. Everything's like a big surprise," he said. "I've lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it... I want to do further. So, I know when I'm going to propose."

Gosselin -- who is working with the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's health and wellness program on his fitness journey -- told ET earlier this year that after more than two years of dating Lebo in private, he's finally considering putting a ring on it.

Since that interview, he said the questions about when he will get on bended knee have only ramped up, giving him -- and her family members -- a hilarious opportunity to egg Lebo on. Despite the jokes, he knows that she is a part of his future and that a proposal is coming down the pike soon.

Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo - Jon Gosselin

Gosselin shared, "I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too. So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."

In a candid conversation with ET back in February, the former TLC star opened up about his health and potential wedding bells, which is when he first shared that getting down on one knee is more a "matter of when" than an "if." At the time, Gosselin said that he just wants to feel and look his best for both the proposal and the wedding.

Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo - Jon Gosselin

"I love Stephanie and I have future plans with her, but I want to be in maybe the best shape of my life," he shared. "She loves me for who I am, dad bod or whatever, but in my mind, you know, we all see ourselves as 25 and fit... that's where I wanna be."

"I have plans," he added of what his future with Lebo could look like. "We have a house together... but I want to get this figured out, my health."

If he and Lebo do tie the knot, this would be Gosselin's second wife. He was married to the father of his eight children, Kate Gosselin, from 1999 to 2009.

After he quit his day job to pursue his dream of being a DJ, Gosselin previously told ET that he let himself go. The situation only worsened, he said, by being in a healthy relationship where he felt comfortable enough to gain weight.

"I just got complacent with my health," he said at the time. "I'm in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever."

Determined to change both his physical appearance and overall health as someone with a family history of heart disease, Gosselin recommitted to his health goals and devised a plan to cut body fat and improve his wellness.

