Jonathan Majors' first interview post-guilty verdict is going to Good Morning America.

According to multiple reports, the Creed III star sat down with ABC News' Linsey Davis for an interview that will air Monday on the network's flagship morning show. Furthermore, additional segments will air on GMA3 as well as on Davis' ABC News Live program, Prime, later that same day.

Then, on Jan. 11, IMPACT x Nightline will have a half-hour special streaming on Hulu. That special will feature unaired segments from the interview. Majors' interview will come nearly a month after Disney and Marvel Studios cut ties with the actor. (It's worth noting that both ABC News and Hulu are owned by Disney.) Majors had previously been attached to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) before his legal woes torpedoed his rise with Marvel.

After two weeks of agonizing testimony in a Manhattan courtroom, the verdict returned one guilty count of assault and one guilty count of harassment stemming from an incident involving Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was acquitted of two other counts in a split verdict -- he was found not guilty on one count of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The jury deliberated for about five hours over the course of three days.

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6. He faces up to a year in jail: third-degree assault is a class A misdemeanor that carries with it a maximum sentence of one year in jail, while second-degree harassment is a violation punishable by up to 15 days in jail.

The 34-year-old rose to stardom after appearing as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also earned critical acclaim after playing the role of Damian "Diamond Dame" Anderson in Creed III. In the Michael B. Jordan-directed sequel, Majors plays a former boxing prodigy and childhood friend of Jordan's character, Adonis Creed.

But in wake of the allegations stemming from his March 25 arrest in New York, Majors faced swift fallout. The U.S. Army soon pulled the plug on its two ads featuring the Marvel star, and his management team dropped him. Then, following his conviction, Disney and Marvel Studios severed ties with him, and his rise as a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemingly came to a screeching halt.

