Amid his ongoing misdemeanor assault trial, texts and audio recordings allegedly sent by Jonathan Majors to his accuser, Grace Jabbari, have been revealed in court.

The messages, shared by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, purportedly show the actor, 34, telling his ex-girlfriend, 30 -- who accused him in March of assaulting her in the backseat of a car -- that she needed to act more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama. In one text, he threatened to kill himself as she contemplated going to a hospital after allegedly sustaining a head injury during a prior altercation.

Majors is facing third-degree assault charges with intent to cause physical injury, assault in the third degree recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree. If convicted, the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania star could face up to a year in jail.

According to the Manhattan DA's Office, the texts are from September 2022, when Majors and Jabbari were still in a relationship. At the time, Majors did not want his then-girlfriend to seek medical help, attempting to dissuade her via text.

"I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital," Majors wrote. "They will ask you questions and as I don't think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something."

In a response text, Jabbari wrote, "I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go, I'm going to give it one more day, but I can't sleep and need some stronger painkillers. That's all. Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it's clear I want to be with you."

That's when the actor shared his alleged suicidal thoughts, writing back, "last night I considered killing myself."

A partially redacted text shows Jabbari attempt to calm Majors' fears, promising him she will not say anything to a doctor if asked about how the alleged injury occurred and ultimately relenting on seeing a medical professional if that didn't make him "feel safe."

"I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so, or don't trust me to. I promise I would never mention you but I understand your fear," she wrote.

After sending her a text in which he critiqued his ex for not showing him love, he allegedly wrote: "I will probably [k]ill myself. It's not really contemplating any more." The next text doubled down on his threats of self-harm. The actor allegedly wrote: "I'm a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I've already put things in motion."

Along with the text messages shared by the Manhattan DA's Office, prosecutors also shared photos of injuries Jabbari sustained, allegedly at the hands of her ex.

In one picture, the choreographer appears with a cut behind her ear. Another picture shows a severely bruised finger. The jury was shown an X-ray on Monday of Jabbari’s finger, which had a hairline fracture.

A doctor also testified that Jabbari was given a splint for her injury and treated for the two-centimeter-long cut behind her ear.

The DA's Office also released audio recordings of an interaction between the ex-couple in which Majors seemed to question his girlfriend's devotion to him and urged her to be more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

"Do you really love me? Do you really... Then how dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan," he says in the clip.

"I would like to get to the point where your friends know what job I’m on and go 'I think Grace is gonna be out of commission.' Get me?" the actor continued.

"Yeah, I won’t," Jabbari responds.

"No, no, do you understand that? Because that team, that unit, right? Grace has to be of a certain mindset to support — Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife," Majors says.

"I know, I shouldn’t have gone out. I’m sorry," Jabbari says.

He goes on to tell his then-girlfriend that he is a "great man" who is doing "great things" in the world and that he needs her support in being a "great woman."

"Let me just lay it out for you, right? If I am, I’m just gonna say this. My temper, my s**t, all that. All that said, right? And let’s say, I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world. That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not being a d**k about it. I didn’t ask for it. I’ve worked, and that’s the situation. The woman that supports me — that I support, the work that — needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately. Last night, two nights ago, you did not do that," he continued.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael Gaffey rejected a motion to dismiss the charges against Majors, which was filed by his lawyers, Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman. They claimed the prosecution did not have enough evidence for the case, which Gaffey disagreed with. The judge previously rejected another motion to dismiss the charges against him.

On the same day, prosecutors rested their case and Majors' defense team brought in counter-witnesses. Among those introduced was Detective Ronnie Meija, an NYPD detective who arrested Jabbari in October on charges of misdemeanor assault with intent to cause physical injury and criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

According to an NYPD spokesperson who spoke with ET at the time of the arrest, Jabbari turned herself into police at the 10th Precinct for allegedly striking Majors earlier this year.

Jabbari allegedly scratched Majors and smacked him with an open hand, causing a cut on his cheek.

In court docs, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said that it would not be prosecuting any charges brought by the NYPD against Jabbari relating to the alleged incident.

"On September 8, 2023, and September 12, 2023, the prosecution informed the NYPD that the People would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by defendant regarding the incident on March 25, 2023," the doc states.

"On September 12, 2023, the People informed defense counsel of these communications, noting that the District Attorney’s Office had not informed Ms. Jabbari or her attorney about the Office’s decision," the legal doc continues. "That same day, defense counsel submitted their Motion to Dismiss to the People and the Court."

On Dec. 5, Jabbari took the witness stand and testified that she allegedly took a "blow" to the head during a heated argument that turned physical.

Jabbari, who first met the Creed III star while on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London, claimed on the stand that the actor became physically violent after she discovered a text message he sent to another woman in which he said he wished he was kissing her.

Jabbari said she was leaning her head on his shoulder when she claims she saw him send a text message "I wish I was kissing you." She said she was taken aback because she never considered infidelity to be an issue in the relationship.

She then explained how she grabbed his phone and turned away from him to look at his phone. Jabbari claimed he tried to retrieve the phone, and that's when she alleges he became physically violent.

"Then I felt a heavy thud on top of me -- it was the weight of his body," she claimed on the stand. "He was trying to pry the phone out of my hands. When that wasn't successful, he took my arm behind my back. I felt excruciating pain. I felt a blow to the right side of my head. I just felt a hard impact to the back of my head. I felt a lot of pain, so I sat back and that's when he got the phone out of my hand. I wasn't focused on the pain though, I was trying to figure out who the woman was."

An eyewitness told ET that Majors looked visibly upset while Jabbari testified, claiming that he no longer seemed calm and now seemed nervous. At one point, he turned behind him to look to his mother and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, who were in the gallery.

Earlier in the day, Jabbari told the court that she felt like she was walking on eggshells during their relationship, especially in July 2022, when she said Majors was training with a bodybuilder for an upcoming film. It was during that time, she claimed, that Majors' demeanor changed for the worse. She said she could tell that he was tense, so she asked him what was wrong and to not hold anything in. Then, out of nowhere, Jabbari claimed, he started shouting at her and throwing objects.

"He has a violent temper," she stated. "I was trying to get away from him. We had three bedrooms and we were in the master at the time. He was throwing things very close to me and I was doing my best to calm him down."

Jabbari also testified that early on in the relationship Majors was "amazing" and "very kind." She claimed -- with Good sitting nearby -- that he told her he loved her very early on in the relationship. Good has been by Majors' side since the start of his trial.

Darla Murray contributed to this report.

