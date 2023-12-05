Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, took the witness stand on Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom and testified at the embattled actor's assault trial that she allegedly took a "blow" to the head during a heated argument that turned physical.

Jabbari, who first met the Creed III star while on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London, claimed on the stand that the actor became physically violent after she discovered a text message he sent to another woman in which he said he wished he was kissing her.

Jabbari said she was leaning her head on his shoulder when she says she saw him send a text message "I wish I was kissing you." She said she was taken aback because she never considered infidelity to be an issue in the relationship.

She then explained how she grabbed his phone and turned away from him to look at his phone. Jabbari claimed he tried to retrieve the phone, and that's when she alleges he became physically violent.

"Then I felt a heavy thud on top of me -- it was the weight of his body," she claimed on the stand. "He was trying to pry the phone out of my hands. When that wasn't successful, he took my arm behind my back. I felt excruciating pain. I felt a blow to the right side of my head. I just felt a hard impact to the back of my head. I felt a lot of pain, so I sat back and that's when he got the phone out of my hand. I wasn't focused on the pain though, I was trying to figure out who the woman was."

An eyewitness tells ET that Majors looked visibly upset while Jabbari testified. He no longer seemed calm and he now seemed nervous. At one point, he turned behind him to look to his mother and girlfriend Meagan Good, who were in the gallery.

Jabbari made these allegations after returning to court from lunch break. Earlier in the day, Jabbari testified that she witnessed Majors lose his temper for the first time in December 2021. Jabbari claimed she was meeting Majors' dogs and she recalled telling him how she had very little experience with dogs, except that her ex-boyfriend also had one.

"He was angry about the mention of the ex," Jabbari claimed on the stand. "How dare I talk about him and it's embarrassing that I was with him and he said his dog was pathetic. He was shouting at me."

She claimed Majors stood over her as she sat on the couch.

"It was the first time I felt scared of him," she added. "I changed my behavior by never mentioning my ex."

Jabbari recalled feeling like she was walking on eggshells, especially in July 2022 when she said Majors was training with a bodybuilder for an upcoming film. It was during that time, she claimed, when Majors' demeanor really changed for the worse. She claims she could tell he was tense, so she asked him what was wrong and to not hold anything in. Then, out of nowhere, Jabbari claims he started shouting at her and throwing objects.

"He has a violent temper," she claimed. "I was trying to get away from him. We had three bedrooms and we were in the master at the time. He was throwing things very close to me and I was doing my best to calm him down."

Jabbari brought up several more alleged incidents, including in September 2022. She claimed Majors was in a bad mood one day after getting home from work early, and he became upset when she claims he heard her on the phone with her mom laughing -- after her mom told her she had been in a long queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin following her death.

Jabbari claims she tried to gauge the temperature the next morning, but he allegedly told her that "if I didn't understand why he was mad I was an idiot." She then claims he accused her of being an alcoholic and grabbed her headphones and stomped on them and shouted, "You better not be at the house when I'm home." It's at this point during the trial when Jabbari requested a break. When she returned to the stand, Jabbari testified that Majors allegedly told her to pack her belongings and leave his house.

"He proceeded to grab everything from the wardrobe, swiping things into bags onto the floor," she claimed. "Anything I bought him he threw into the trash bins."

Jabbari also testified that Majors once allegedly threatened suicide and even referred to himself as a monster while on the phone with her.

Majors is on trial after Jabbari accused him of physically attacking her, resulting in his March 25 arrest. He was ultimately arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. Majors has vehemently denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces up to one year behind bars if convicted.

Jabbari also testified that early on in the relationship Majors was "amazing" and very kind." She claimed he told her he loved her very early on in the relationship, too. Jabbari testified about all of this with Good sitting nearby. The actress has been by Majors' side since the start of his trial.

An eyewitness tells ET the actor kissed his mother on the cheek and then kissed Good on the lips before taking his seat. When Jabbari took the stand, Majors did not look in her direction. His shoulders were slouched and his gaze remained down at his table for the majority of her testimony. Meanwhile, Good's eyes were locked on Jabbari's.

Reporting by Darla Murray.

