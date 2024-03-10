Parents night out! Oppenheimer actor Josh Hartnett and wife Tamsin Egerton made an ultra rare red carpet appearance on Friday as they stepped out for a pre-Oscars party.

The couple stunned in all-black ensembles, with Egerton accessorizing her long dress with a gold necklace and a black-and-white geometric clutch. The event, held at a private Los Angeles residence, was hosted by Saint Laurent, Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal in celebration of Oppenheimer.

Also on hand from the Oppenheimer cast was Robert Downey Jr. with his wife, Susan Downey. The couple was all smiles as they expertly coordinated in black-and-white menswear.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt appeared to be fêted elsewhere, as they were reportedly in attendance at CAA's pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Hotel on Friday.

Other attendees at the Saint Laurent soirée included Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sharon Stone, Jon Hamm, Donald Glover, Hailey Bieber, Keegan-Michael Key and Salma Hayek.

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton attend the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner and party to celebrate “Oppenheimer” at a private residence on March 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner and party to celebrate “Oppenheimer” at a private residence on March 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hartnett's latest public appearance comes amid a busy awards season for the Oppenheimer stars. The group took home trophies for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24.

Murphy, Downey and Blunt are all up for acting awards at Sunday's Academy Awards, while the film is also nominated for Best Picture and Christopher Nolan for Best Director -- among several other nominations.

For his part in the film, Hartnett played Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ernest Lawrence.

Josh Hartnett at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal "Oppenheimer" Film Toast held on March 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The notoriously private Hartnett and Egerton quietly tied the knot in November 2021 after 10 years of dating, ET Canada previously confirmed.

The actor, 45, revealed to Gold Derby last month that he and Egerton had welcomed a fourth child when he nonchalantly mentioned, "I have four kids," during a red carpet interview. Egerton, 35, is also an actress, and has starred in films such as St. Trinian’s and Love, Rosie.

In 2020, ET spoke with the actor, who rose to fame in the '90s and early aughts with roles in Pearl Harbor, O and Black Hawk Down, about taking some time off from Hollywood to focus on his family and turn his attention to projects he was passionate about.

"I did take some time off, but I mostly took some time off to do other things, like raise my children," he added. "I started to write a lot. I wrote a few scripts, wrote a few short music videos, and started producing."

According to the star's IMDb page, he has completed production on a film titled Fight or Flight, and is currently working on an upcoming thriller with M. Night Shyamalan.

"My relationship with Hollywood is what it has always been -- just me doing the thing that I want to do and try to make sure that I can do it. It's difficult to make movies in this industry if you're trying to make personal films," Hartnett told ET. "Luckily, I have been able to come in contact, especially recently, with a lot of filmmakers and people that are on board with hiring me to play the kind of roles I want to play. So I've been kind of lucky these days."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

RELATED CONTENT: