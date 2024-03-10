The most highly anticipated award show of the season has arrived: The 96th Academy Awards are taking place live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles today. The 2024 Oscars are shaping up to be a massively competitive night for the biggest names in film.

As is tradition, ABC will be broadcasting the Oscars. This year, the ceremony starts at the new time of 4 p.m. PT with pre-show and red carpet coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Heading into film’s biggest night, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations. Poor Things follows with 11 nominations and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Barbie, meanwhile, snagged eight nominations, including a Supporting Actress nod for America Ferrera.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year, the 2024 Oscars ceremony will televise all 23 awards and performances by all five Best Song nominees. Whether you're excited to see who will take home a statuette, or simply want to witness Ryan Gosling perform "I'm Just Ken" live, keep reading to learn more about how to watch the 96th Academy Awards without cable for free.

How to Watch the 2024 Oscars for Free

The Oscars ceremony is airing live on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the 96th Academy Awards online for free with a subscription to FuboTV.

With Fubo's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC along with 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer below to stream the Oscars today at no cost.

If you are not home to watch the Oscars, FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording. You can record the Oscars and then stream it on your TV, phone, and other devices at any time.

What time are the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. This year, the Oscars will start one hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The Academy Awards will then replay at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).

What channel are the 2024 Oscars on?

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year, making it his fourth time leading the show. Working alongside Kimmel is Molly McNearney, who serves as executive producer for the telecast. McNearney is the co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kimmel's wife.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said, with McNearney adding, "I'm especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back to work."

Who is performing at the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars will see performances of all five of the original songs nominated this year. This includes Billie Eilish who will perform her song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie and Ryan Gosling with another sensational Barbie song, I'm Just Ken.

Others performing include Jon Batiste who wrote the lyrics for a song in American Symphony, Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform a song from Killers of the Flower Moon and Becky G will sing The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot.

Who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars will have a star-studded slate of presenters, which includes Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jamie Lee Curtis, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and Al Pacino.

Emily Blunt, Nicolas Cage, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Mahershala Ali, Ben Kingsley, Matthew McConaughey, Ke Huy Quan, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell, Lupita Nyong’o, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker are also all set to present at this year's Academy Awards.

