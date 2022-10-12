Before marrying Amal, many believed George Clooney would remain the consummate bachelor -- even Clooney himself. But his good friend and Ticket to Paradise co-star, Julia Roberts, knew the 61-year-old actor would settle down eventually.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the pair ahead of the film's premiere about their love lives, their new rom-com and more.

"People thought? I thought," Clooney quipped when the topic of him being a lifelong bachelor was broached.

"I didn't think," Roberts, 54, insisted, to Clooney's surprise. "He has too much heart and soul of, like, just truth and goodness to not find the one."

As fans know, Clooney did find the one in Amal, marrying the British-Lebanese human rights lawyer in 2014. The couple, who are parents to 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary just last month.

Clooney said he knew his days as a bachelor were over once he met Amal, telling ET, "Amal walked in the room, and I was clearly done."

His wife isn't the only woman in his life who has changed him for the better, Roberts has played a role too. In Ticket to Paradise -- their sixth time starring on-screen together -- the pair play a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met.

While Roberts said she gets plenty of scripts that oftentimes get lost in the shuffle, this one stuck out to her, and after giving it a read, they both knew there was no one else they'd rather star alongside.

"The whole thing is kismet, really, because I get sent scripts that get lost in the shuffle or that I don't have time to read for weeks, and this came ... and I was like, 'Oh, I could sit down and read this right now,'" Roberts explained. "We kind of read it at the same time, and we reached out to each other at the same time, and said, 'I'll do it if you do it,' and then to go from there to actually it work out -- it's really kind of miraculous."

"I thought, 'I could only do it if it's Julia,'" Clooney added. "I think we both felt the same way, so, it was one of those things where we thought, 'Well, let's give it a go,' and everything sort of fell into place."

See the pair return to the screen for the first time since 2016's Money Monster when Ticket to Paradise hits theaters Oct. 21.

