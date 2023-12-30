OK, be honest. Who had an intense game of rock, paper, scissors between Julia Stiles and David Cross on their 2023 bingo card?

In what was billed as the "Olympics of rock, paper, scissors," the Save the Last Dance star and comedian-actor took part in the popular hand game at a holiday party that was also attended by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, among others.

In the video -- shared on TikTok by Cross' sister, Wendy -- you can see that the hand game came about after Cross challenged Stiles for her picture frame in a white elephant-style game. The rules called for Cross to challenge anyone with two or more presents to a game of rock, paper, scissors.

"Where's the photograph?" asked Cross, to which Stiles jokingly responded with, "F**k you!"

Not to be outdone, Sudeikis poked fun at Cross for the audacity of picking something that could further clutter his wall.

"You have so much s**t on the wall already!" Sudeikis exclaimed.

Stiles seemed attached to the picture frame, as she made a last-ditch effort to convince Cross to take her other present, to no avail. And now, let the games begin!

It was a best-of-three game, won by, well, no need to spoil it here. Just watch and enjoy.

By the way, for whatever reason the popular hand game was referred to as "paper, scissors, rocks," which drew fans crazy, and they hilariously voiced their bewilderment in the video's comments section.

"Why [does] it bother me so much that they say paper, scissors, rock? Who taught them this?! omfffggggg I hate it lol," one fan commented.

Also as confusing? Stiles, 42, and Cross, 59, uttered "1,2,3, shoot," a la Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza during their epic "Odds and Evens" showdown. For the record, rules for the popular hand game dictates players should say "rock, paper, scissors, shoot!" before revealing their choice.

In any event, the game came down to the wire, and Sudeikis -- rocking his trademark Ted Lasso 'stache -- hilariously played the role of a boxing ring girl before the final showdown.

Classic.

