Justin Bieber is doing everything he can to be in a better place.

The "As Long As You Love Me" singer took to Instagram Story to post a photo of himself from his therapy session.

"Therapy session. It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions," he wrote on the photo, which shows him casually dressed and sitting down. Bieber has recently been vocal about his struggle with depression, and how he's been trying to cope with it.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys," he wrote last month on Instagram. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird."

"I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for [you] guys to pray for me,“ the 25-year-old singer added. "God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on."

His post came about a month after ET learned that the pop star started receiving treatment to ensure his mental well-being.

"Justin is receiving treatment for depression, something he’s struggled with for a while and was recently honest about in his Vogue interview," a source told ET. "Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy… He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he’s seeking help."

Earlier this week, Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, pulled an April Fools' prank, pretending that they were expecting their first child together. However, the singer was forced to apologize for the joke after fans got upset.

