Justin Theroux has no love for his former Sex and the City character, Jared.

In honor of the show's 25th anniversary, Vanity Fair posed the question of "Who was the worst man on Sex and the City?" via Instagram. The comments rolled in fast and furious, with several celebrities offering their opinions in the comments. Hilariously, Theroux roasted himself by commenting "Jared," a bit part he played in the show's first season.

Fans may remember Jared (not to be confused with Smith Jerrod, the longtime love of Kim Cattrall's Samantha, played by Jason Lewis) as an up-and-coming author who has a brief interaction with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. In his quick scene, Jared appears as a decidedly uncool friend of Stanford (Willie Garson) who is apparently named among New York Magazine's "30 Coolest People Under 30." He brags about his book and urges Carrie to write about him in her column -- and is never seen again.

HBO

Ironically, Theroux was seen again just a few episodes later in an entirely different role -- with glasses and a buzzcut -- for season 2. In that episode, he played Vaughn, a short story writer being profiled by GQ. His relationship with Carrie doesn't last beyond one episode, as our heroine realizes that she likes his family more than she likes him and she can't get past his issues in the bedroom.

HBO

Fellow SATC man Kyle MacLachlan issued a defense of his own character, Trey MacDougal, and his disastrous marriage to Kristin Davis' Charlotte on VF's post.

"Alrighty, I’ll admit. I did give her the cardboard baby, but I think I more than made up for it by leaving her that spectacular apt…and Schooner…for a brief moment. 😉" he commented.

Mindy Kaling was among the other stars weighing in on the survey, casting her vote for Chris Noth's Big as the series' worst man.

"Big!!!! Ultimate time wasting vill and then he kicked the bucket. Boy bye," Kaling declared.

Ellie Goulding voted for Ron Livingston's Jack Berger, "obvs," while Katie Couric had some thoughts.

"Berger. A cowardly suck wad. (Is that a term?)" she commented. "Also Aiden is way too crunchy. Big—👍 but…hated Petrovsky. After all is said and done, Mr. Stanford Blatch forever. ❤️"

Stanford was a popular choice among commenters -- in a good way -- with Sophia Bush writing, "ultimately … wasn’t Stanford Blatch the GREATEST?! Trophies for Willie Garson forever. RIP 🤍"

SJP herself didn't appear to weigh in on the survey, but she did acknowledge the show's milestone anniversary on Tuesday by posting an image of her iconic Carrie nameplate necklace.

"It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ," she wrote.

The iconic HBO show (now Max) spanned six seasons and two feature films. In 2021, it was rebooted as the new show, And Just Like That, continuing to follow the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and even, to an extent, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

Ahead of the franchise's 25th anniversary, it was announced that Cattrall would be making a much-discussed cameo in the show's second season despite her ongoing rift with the cast and creators.

But on Tuesday, Max shared a new clip in honor of the milestone anniversary, which featured Parker, Davis and Nixon, seemingly dressed in character, reflecting on the past 25 years. Cattrall was not featured.

"Twenty-five years, oh my gosh, what has happened in our lives in 25 years?" Parker mused while flanked by her friends and co-stars. "We've created families. We're creative relationships. I realize that you were having the same experience in your lives, and we love you for joining us for so many years."

ET confirmed on May 31 that Cattrall will be reprising her beloved role for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That. Cattrall is set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season. Cattrall reportedly shot only one scene for the episode and filmed her scene in one day back in March, Variety reports. Not much is known about what happens in the scene, or its implications for Cattrall's participation in possible future seasons.

John Corbett is also set to reprise his role as Carrie's former flame, Aidan Shaw, in the upcoming season.

And Just Like That season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max. All seasons of Sex and the City are currently streaming on Max.

