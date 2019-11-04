Justin Theroux is returning to TV with the new series, Mosquito Coast.

Created for TV by Neil Cross (Luther), the Apple TV+ original follows Allie (Theroux), an idealist who uproots his family to Latin America. It’s based on the award-winning novel of the same name written by the actor’s uncle, Paul Theroux. Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) will executive produce and direct the first episode

On Monday, the streaming platform announced that Melissa George (The Slap, The Good Wife), Logan Polish (The Astronaut Farmer) and Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play, Annabelle) are rounding out the cast as his family. George will play Allie’s wife, Margot, with Polish as their teenage daughter, Dina, and Bateman will star as their youngest child, Charlie.

For Theroux, Mosquito Coast follows his supporting role on the 2018 Netflix limited series Maniac and the beloved HBO drama The Leftovers, which ended after three seasons in 2017.

He’s also the latest A-list star enlisted by Apple TV+, joining his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who co-stars with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell on The Morning Show, as well as Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard on See, Joel Kinnamen on For All Mankind and Hailee Steinfeld on Dickinson. Also coming to the platform is Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul on Truth Be Told, Samuel L. Jackson and Nicholas Holt in the original film, The Banker, and the return of Oprah Winfrey’s book club.

Speaking of Aniston, Theroux recently explained to ET why he wasn't initially following her when she first joined Instagram.

"She actually texted me. She said, 'You haven't followed me,' and I said, 'Of course I followed you!' and she's like, 'No you haven't!'" Theroux said. "I realized I was one of the people caught in the glitch. So, I had followed, commented..."

That glitch, as it turned out, was the result of Aniston amassing over eight million followers in the first 24 hours of being on the social platform, and breaking a record held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the fastest account to reach one million followers.

