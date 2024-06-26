Justin Timberlake is still focused on the tour… the world tour. The 43-year-old "Cry Me a River" singer debuted his new Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

This marked Timberlake's first social media post since his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, and DWI charge earlier this month.

"Had to do it 👀 @nyknicks," Timberlake captioned the clip of himself showing off the new royal blue-and-orange T-shirt at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks play their home games. "This is so important right now."

"Got y'all's Knicks' colors. We had to do it," Timberlake sings to the camera.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Timberlake's first sold-out show at MSG took place on Tuesday. The former NSYNC singer returns to the venue on Wednesday before heading to Boston, Massachusetts.

His wife, Jessica Biel, attended Tuesday's show with one of his sons, and was spotted in the crowd, jamming out to her husband's hit "Suit & Tie."

Jessica Biel holds son at Justin Timberlake's Madison Square Garden show. - Roy Nachum/Instagram

It's been a tough few weeks for Timberlake, who was arrested on June 18 in Long Island, New York, on charges of driving while intoxicated.

A spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Police Department told ET that cops observed Timberlake on June 18 at approximately 12:37 a.m. driving a 2025 gray BMW southbound on Madison Street. Authorities said he failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to stay in his lane.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," police stated. "Upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Justin Timberlake's mugshot in June 2024. - Sag HarborPolice Department

Timberlake told police he had "one martini" before getting behind the wheel, which was later corroborated by the bartender who served him.

"Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable," a source told ET following Timberlake's arrest.

According to the source, Timberlake "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgement."

