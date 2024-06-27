Justin Timberlake Walks to Golf Lessons in NYC Following DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake is enjoying the Big Apple on foot these days. The singer decided to forgo a car and instead stroll the streets of New York on Thursday, while headed to golf lessons.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Timberlake, 43, can be seen walking with a caddie -- who has his golf bag over his shoulder -- as Timberlake enjoyed some time off from his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Timberlake rocked a vintage graphic t-shirt, blue basketball shorts and a teal golf cap, while his striped-shirt-clad associate followed close behind.

The golf day outing comes just a day after Timberlake finished his tour stop in New York after he performed two nights in a row to sold out crowds at Madison Square Garden -- and before his tour is set to continue in Boston on Saturday.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Madison Square Garden on June 25, 2024 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It also comes after the singer was arrested on June 18 in Long Island, New York, on charges of driving while intoxicated.

A Sag Harbor police officer observed him driving a 2025 gray BMW and failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and stay in his lane. According to Page Six, the officer also reportedly said Timberlake told him the arrest would "ruin the tour." When the officer asked what tour he was referring to, the singer reportedly replied, "The world tour."

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," a statement from the police department read. "Upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake claimed he had "one martini," which was later corroborated by the bartender who served him.

"Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable," a source told ET, adding that Timberlake "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgment."

A source told ET on Thursday that Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel -- who was in attendance to support him at both MSG shows -- are "doing just fine" more than a week after his arrest.

The source told ET that "they both know, and understand, that everyone makes mistakes and that mistakes don't define people."

"Jess knows that Justin is a great husband and dad, and a wonderful person with the best intentions," the source added. The couple share two sons -- Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

The source said that Timberlake "is putting his energy into wowing his fans with incredible shows and trying to move on. Jess is feeling focused and centered while filming and not letting this situation derail her. Their kids are also at the forefront of their minds as always and they're protecting their children from any negative media attention."

Days after Timberlake's arrest -- which dominated headlines -- the singer addressed his arrest during his tour stop in Chicago.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake says in a video shared on social media. "But you're here. I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

The former NSYNC singer is due back in court next month.