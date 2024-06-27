Justin Timberlake returned to New York just over a week after his arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

However, the singer was hours away from where he was arrested and, instead, inside Madison Square Garden, where he performed two shows for the New York City leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on June 25th and 26th.

They're the latest string of shows since he resumed the tour on June 21 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and emotionally addressed his "tough week."

The 43-year-old pop star bowed down to the roaring crowd and appeared to wipe away a tear after sharing the emotionally taxing week following his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, where he was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated in the early hours of June 18. The NSYNC singer is due back in court next month.

The arrest came just after the singer celebrated Father's Day, with wife Jessica Biel exalting him as "the rock" of the family on which they lean on in a post dedicated to him. The actress was spotted filming scenes some two and a half hours south of the Hamptons in New York City's Central Park on June 17, just prior to Timberlake's arrest.

ET is breaking down the events that led up to his arrest and the ensuing fallout.

Justin Timberlake celebrates Father's Day

Both Timberlake and Biel took to social media to celebrate the holiday. The "SexyBack" singer posted two photos of his and Biel's children -- sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

In his caption, Timberlake called them his "2 greatest gifts."

"I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he added, in part. "I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys.... to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall."

Biel's carousel post included photos of Timberlake horsing around with the kids. In her caption, she referred to him as "THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun."

Following his arrest, comments on both posts have been limited.

Justin Timberlake hangs out with friends at a boutique hotel

According to TMZ, Timberlake was hanging out with friends on the night of Monday, June 17 at The American Hotel, a boutique establishment that also offers a 75-foot yacht for rent.

TMZ also reported, citing sources, that Timberlake's friends -- the ones he had been hanging out with at the hotel -- raced to the scene and tried convincing cops to give him a break, to no avail. It should be noted that the police report, later obtained by ET, made no mention of this claim.

A source later told ET, "Justin was with his friends [Monday] night at American Hotel and really enjoying himself. He seemed a little tipsy and drunk, but not in a belligerent way. When he left and got in his car, he revved his engine a few times."

Another source tells ET, "Justin and his party arrived after 10 p.m. and were full of energy. He was with a group of around 6-7 people including men, women and some young adults.There wasn't anyone in the dining room, but there were a few people still drinking at the bar. It was surprising to see them show up so late because the restaurant was pretty much closed by the time they got there."

Jessica Biel is less than three hours away in Central Park

Jessica Biel and Corey Stoll - Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, Biel was working and filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister. ET obtained photos of the 42-year-old actress in medieval costume on the set in Central Park. She wore a white top, blue bodice and tan skirt as she shot scenes for the thriller alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks.

Between takes, the 7th Heaven star was seen carrying a script and sipping a drink while wearing more casual clothes.

The Better Sister follows "Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband, Adam, and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister, Nicky (Banks), hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean," per the series' description. "When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets."

Justin Timberlake's arrest report

Justin Timberlake before his arrest. - Getty

A spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Police Department tells ET that cops observed Timberlake on June 18 at approximately 12:37 a.m. driving a 2025 gray BMW southbound on Madison Street. Cops say he failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and he failed to stay in his lane.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the statement continued. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance."

Timberlake's lawyer, defense attorney Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that the singer was charged with one count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. He's due back in court virtually on July 26.

According to the police report obtained by ET, cops say Timberlake was observed "traveling southbound on Madison Street, a public highway in the village of Sag Harbor." Cops say they observed Timberlake fail to stop at a posted stop sign at Madison Street and Jermaine Avenue at approximately 12:17 a.m."

Justin Timberlake seen leaving jail on June 18, 2024. - Matt Agudo/Instar Images

One minute later, cops say they observed Timberlake "fail to keep the right side of the roadway on Madison Street with a cross street of Forrest Street, and again at Madison Street with a cross street of Susan Street." At this point, cops say they pulled the singer over and "upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

At 12:37 a.m., cops note in the police report that they placed Timberlake under arrest and he was taken to police headquarters where he was processed and booked. Cops say "the alcohol influence report was read in its entirety to [him] at [12:52 a.m.], to which [Timberlake] responded, 'No, I'm not doing a chemical test.' The alcohol influence report was read in its entirety a second time at [1:07 a.m.], to which [Timberlake] responded, 'I refuse.' The alcohol influence report was read in its entirety a third time [at 1:22 a.m.], to which [Timberlake] responded, 'I refuse.'"

Cops also note in the police report that Timberlake made the following admission, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Justin Timberlake spotted leaving jail

Justin Timberlake spotted leaving jail in Sag Harbor, New York. - Matt Agudo/Instar Images

Hours after his arrest, Timberlake was spotted leaving jail. The "Cry Me a River" singer looked relaxed as he exited the facility. He wore a long black dress shirt, a gray shirt, jeans and white Nikes. He also had a black ball cap on and shades.

At one point, it appeared as if Timberlake was smiling as he walked to his waiting vehicle.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot released

Justin Timberlake's mugshot released following his June 18 arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. - Sag Harbor Police Department

Timberlake's mugshot was released hours after his arraignment for a DWI charge June 18 in Sag Harbor, New York. He looks somber in his mugshot.

According to the police report, police noted that "upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Jessica Biel spotted smiling on set hours later

Jessica Biel on location for "The Better Sister" on June 18, 2024 in New York City. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hours after Timberlake's arrest, Biel was photographed smiling and laughing on the set of her Prime Video series with other members of the cast and crew while shooting an outdoor scene in the Big Apple.

Biel, who appeared to be in good spirits, rocked a striped black and beige long-sleeve dress and a short 'do as she stood around between takes during production on the morning of June 18.

Justin Timberlake is 'remorseful'

On June 19, a source told ET, "Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable."

According to the source, Timberlake "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgement."

"This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source added. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, Jess, his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."

Meanwhile, Timberlake and Biel are remaining a unit following the incident.

"Justin and Jess are very grateful that no one was hurt and that everyone is OK and safe," the source continued. "Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side. She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes."

Justin Timberlake addresses the arrest at his tour

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Timberlake addressed his arrest during night one of his tour at United Center in Chicago.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake says in video shared on social media. "But you're here. I'm here... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

In the middle of his remarks, Timberlake bowed down to the crowd after they gave him a roaring ovation. Following his remarks, Timberlake appeared to wipe away tears before inviting the crowd for a singalong.

Justin Timberlake's bartender speaks out

Following his release, one of the bartenders at Sag Harbor's American Hotel confirmed Timberlake's arrest, but downplayed their role in the intoxicated events.

The bartender also told People that he served Timberlake just one martini before he left the venue. "If he was drinking more, it wasn't here," another employee told the outlet.

Justin Timberlake returns to social media

The singer posted to social media for the first time since his arrest, appearing in an Instagram video as he showed off his new Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch in honor of his only two shows at Madison Square Garden. The performer held up a T-shirt featuring the New York City tour dates and designed using the New York Knicks' colors, orange and blue.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Madison Square Garden on June 25, 2024 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Jessica Biel joins Justin Timberlake backstage

In videos posted to Instagram, Biel and Timberlake had fun taste testing candy backstage while in Manhattan for the New York City leg of his tour. Other members of the tour team joined in on the fun and playfully took turns rating the candy. The longtime actress was also spotted in the audience of Tuesday's show with one of their sons.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are "doing just fine"

Just over a week after Timberlake's arrest, a source told ET that the singer and his famous wife are "doing just fine."

The source said that "they both know, and understand, that everyone makes mistakes and that mistakes don't define people. Jess knows that Justin is a great husband and dad, and a wonderful person with the best intentions."

The source added, "He is putting his energy into wowing his fans with incredible shows and trying to move on. Jess is feeling focused and centered while filming and not letting this situation derail her. Their kids are also at the forefront of their minds as always and they're protecting their children from any negative media attention."

