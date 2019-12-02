Teen Mom feuds are about as common as Cyber Monday deals these days, and now former Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are reigniting their old beef.

It all started last week when Kailyn responded to a since-deleted tweet from Jenelle's ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, about possibly divorcing his current wife.

"Before you do this, think about why," Kailyn wrote to Courtland. "Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru... don't give up bc it's 'easier' to move on to the 'next best things'... you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment."

Courtland later replied to Kailyn, writing, "I have re read this at least 20 times today Kailyn... I owe u a huge thank u so imagine me screaming this at the top of my lungs all the way from Wilmington NC. TTTTHHHHAAAANNNNKKKK YYYYOOOOUUUU SSSSOOOO MMMMUUUUCCCCHHHH. I AM SERIOUS LIKE U ARE AWESOME !!"

I have re read this at least 20 times today kail... I owe u a huge thank u so imagine me screaming this at the top of my lungs all the way from wilmington NC. TTTTHHHHAAAANNNNKKKK YYYYOOOOUUUU SSSSOOOO MMMMUUUUCCCCHHHH. I AM SERIOUS LIKE U ARE AWESOME !! — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) November 28, 2019

The friendly exchange between the pair didn't sit well with everyone, especially Jenelle's other ex, Nathan Griffith. Jenelle and Nathan, who share son, Kaiser, recently revealed that they're on much better terms since Jenelle left her husband, David Eason. So Nathan wasn't pleased to see Kailyn being friendly with Courtland on social media, and called her out for it.

"Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under @PBandJenelley_1 skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama," he wrote. "I know Jenelle has done some s***ty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a dick just speaking truth."

Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under @PBandJenelley_1 skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama. I know Jenelle has done some shitty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a dick jusr speaking truth. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) November 28, 2019

Jenelle liked Nathan's tweet, and according to Us Weekly, Jenelle replied, "Anything for attention," though that tweet has since been deleted. Kailyn responded, "This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle... what are you talking about?"

This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle... what are you talking about? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 28, 2019

Nathan and Courtland then got into a heated back and forth, which ended with Nathan saying, "I'll pray for you," and Courtland calling him a "wuss," adding, "#LeaveMeAloneeeeeNathan."

Jenelle, on the other hand, seemingly tried to avoid the online drama and had a low-key Thanksgiving with her mom, Barbara Evans, and her three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley. The family all went to a Cracker Barrel in Nashville, Tennessee, for the holiday.

"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself," Jenelle tweeted.

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃💓 Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself. 👌🏼 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 28, 2019

The former MTV star announced in October that she had left her current husband and had started legal proceedings to divorce him. This happened months after Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 when it was reported that David had shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

