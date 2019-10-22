Kaitlynn Carter is keeping it real.

The Hills: New Beginnings star posted a flirty bikini pic on her Instagram on Tuesday, but had one fan worried about her well-being.

"Oh Kaitlynn u look too thin r u ok you are so beautiful hope all is ok it was nice to see you healthy for a bit modeling it was normal it seems like the new norm is being shown as super thin is only exceptional," a fan commented.

Carter -- who split from Miley Cyrus last month, as well from Brody Jenner in August -- took notice of the comment and candidly replied: "I mean I been through some sh*t lately LOL."

Instagram

It's been a couple of up and down months for the reality star. In a joint statement given to ET in early August, Carter and Jenner's reps confirmed they had separated.

"Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward," the statement read.

Later that month, Carter was spotted kissing Cyrus while on vacation in Italy, which led to the "Wrecking Ball" singer announcing her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Carter and Cyrus then publicly dated for over a month before also going their separate ways in late September.

"Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically. They have been there for each other through tough times recently but decided it's best to be friends," a source told ET at the time.

Meanwhile, Jenner told ET last week, that his split with Carter will "definitely" be addressed on season two of The Hills reboot.

"I'm sure you're going to see a lot of that," he said of his and Carter's separation. "Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you'll definitely see some of that."

For more on Carter and Cyrus' split, watch below.

