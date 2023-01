Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent and featured live music, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements, and even a drone show.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," 37-year-old Cuoco captioned photos from the event on her Instagram. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

The mom-to-be wore a hot pink mini dress in honor of her baby girl and shared photos kissing her boyfriend, Ozark star Pelphrey, in front of a giant balloon sign that read "Baby Pelphrey."

There were also nods to Cuoco's equestrian side with a horse statue on one cake and the drone show featuring a female jockey leaping over a hurdle. Cuoco later shared that the drone show was comprised of 400 drones creating different images in the sky.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first shared they were expecting a baby girl in October 2022. At the time, the Flight Attendant star wrote she was "beyond blessed and over the moon" about her baby news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jim Parsons Reacts to ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Becoming a Mom (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode'

Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Bump

Jim Parsons Says Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom

Related Gallery